C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $322,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $53.92. 4,935,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,591. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Read Our Latest Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.