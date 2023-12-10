Caden Capital Partners LP Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caden Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,717 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 4.8% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,489. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,065. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

