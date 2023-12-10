Cadence Bank Grows Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.0% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $71.91. 895,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

