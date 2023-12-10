Cadence Bank Has $14.11 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

ABBV traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $149.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,695,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

