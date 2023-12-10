Cadence Bank Has $9.70 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

