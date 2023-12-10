Cadence Bank Purchases 784 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HMC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

