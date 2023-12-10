Cadence Bank Purchases New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.23.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $7.10 on Friday, reaching $394.90. The stock had a trading volume of 653,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,707. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.19.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

