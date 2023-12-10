Cadence Bank Sells 1,179 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
