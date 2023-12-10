Cadence Bank Sells 575 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 13,323,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,242,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.