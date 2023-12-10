Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

