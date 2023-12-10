Cadian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 8.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $180,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,240,394.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at $353,327,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,240,394.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,794,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,327,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,945 shares of company stock worth $27,061,552. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. 1,801,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

