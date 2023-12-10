Cadian Capital Management LP Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cadian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114,259 shares during the period. Eventbrite makes up approximately 0.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Eventbrite worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 1,730,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,663. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.