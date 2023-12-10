Cadian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000. Five9 accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $80.39. 914,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

