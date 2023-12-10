Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases 124,241 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 667,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,241 shares during the period. Cryoport makes up about 0.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,738,000 after acquiring an additional 529,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 445,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. 266,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,945. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $745.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.42. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

