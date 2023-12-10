Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 0.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CZR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,755. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

