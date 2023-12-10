Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,876 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 1,804,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

