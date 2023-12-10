Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,630 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 267,023 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

