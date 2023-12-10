Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 350,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

