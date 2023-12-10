Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 15,385 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PID. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,493,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,051,000 after buying an additional 804,346 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 529.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 776,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 653,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,332,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 651,477 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 399,002 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PID stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 106,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

