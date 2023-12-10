Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 27,216 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,311. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

