Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,385 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

