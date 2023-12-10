Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $462.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,470. The firm has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $462.87.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
