Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HDV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.11. 764,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.