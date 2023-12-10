Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

SLYV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

