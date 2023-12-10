Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after buying an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after buying an additional 2,650,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.