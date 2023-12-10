Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,890 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after buying an additional 942,023 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,196,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.83. 2,045,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

