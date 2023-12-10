Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at $134,000.

VONV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 952,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,601. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

