Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.57. 5,181,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,909. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.