Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 638,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $75.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

