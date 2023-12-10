Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,311 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,323. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

