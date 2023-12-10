Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,531 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $89,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

