Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $92.26 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,221 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $92,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AEM opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.83%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

