Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 45,036 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $108,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $463.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $489.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $493.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

