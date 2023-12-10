Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 69,710 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.21% of Nucor worth $85,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $162.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

