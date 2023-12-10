Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 216 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,037.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

