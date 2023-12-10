Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.