Callan Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.