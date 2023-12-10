Callan Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

