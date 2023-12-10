Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

