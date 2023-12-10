Callan Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 145,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 144,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

