Camber Capital Management LP Buys 2,250,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises 0.8% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned 0.85% of Peloton Interactive worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 676,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,844,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.