Camber Capital Management LP Has $215.60 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Camber Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up about 7.0% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Sanofi worth $215,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,915. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.