Camber Capital Management LP Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.3% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.74% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $102,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,401. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.