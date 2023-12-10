Camber Capital Management LP Sells 350,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Camber Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $45,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. 614,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,958. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

