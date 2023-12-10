Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$63.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.95.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Price Performance

TSE CCO opened at C$61.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.18. The company has a market cap of C$26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$63.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.3217128 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. Insiders sold 66,839 shares of company stock worth $4,028,299 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

