Cannell Capital LLC Buys 61,109 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,109 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for about 2.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 384,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,684. The firm has a market cap of $813.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.89. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

