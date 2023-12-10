Cannell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,142,263 MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,142,263 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 308,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $26,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,953,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,445 shares of company stock valued at $270,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

