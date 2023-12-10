Cannell Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,077 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 9.59% of Neuronetics worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 577.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 82.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 66.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. 72,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

