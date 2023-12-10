Cannell Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 1.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,128. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

