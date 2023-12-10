Cannell Capital LLC Has $12.35 Million Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,682 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop comprises 2.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 5.00% of Tile Shop worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,008,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,056,449.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 219,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,364 in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTSH traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

